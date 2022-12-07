Well-travelled Jets centre-back Emily Garnier expects Newcastle to up the ante as they target a history-making trip to Melbourne on Saturday.
The Jets face competition heavyweights Melbourne City, who they have never beaten in 11 encounters.
Only once have the two sides drawn.
To change that statistic, Newcastle will need to change another: they have conceded two goals in each of their three outings.
Keeping a clean sheet will be no easy task. The four-time championship winners have no shortage of attacking threat.
"As a soccer player you kind of live for the big games," Garnier said.
"There's nothing better than being tested by the best. I feel like it's a big challenge but it's really exciting and that's what you want, so I'm looking forward to it ... This is the kind of team that rises to the occasion."
The Jets have opened their campaign with a 2-1 defeat by Brisbane, 4-2 win over Western Sydney and 2-2 draw against Perth to be fifth on four points.
City have played twice, recording back-to-back wins to be second with six points.
Both teams have scored a league-high seven goals, equal with leaders Western United. But City have only conceded two compared to Newcastle's six.
"We did a lot of good things [against Perth] but there just wasn't that final piece and we still got two goals scored on us, so we have to tighten up a lot more" Garnier said.
"We absolutely can. That's the good part of it. It's not like we've hit our max yet so there's a lot of good pieces to work on.
"When you get a back four together there's just a lot of things you have to learn. You have to be put in a lot of stressful situations to see how you're supposed to react ... with every game we get better."
The towering American, who stands at 180 centimetres tall, has played in Denmark, Italy and the NWSL.
The 26-year-old is proving a key signing with three solid performances in a new-look Newcastle backline.
"Each country you go to, the league is different," Garnier said. "Each league has its own personality, so I'm just getting to know the A-League. There is a lot of personality ... it has its own type of energy.
"All the girls are just so into it and it's very feisty ... It's good. I think it's really fun. I love that type of personality that's coming through ... You have to be pushed. You have to be challenged. People on the field have to kind of piss you off for you to have your best performances."
Meanwhile, a Canadian professional women's league is set to kick off in 2025.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Calgary Foothills Soccer Club are confirmed to be the first two of eight clubs in the league with the remaining six teams expected to be confirmed in 2023.
The league will operate nationwide through two conferences, each comprising of four teams.
Canada are ranked No.7 on FIFA's rankings and are Olympic champions.
