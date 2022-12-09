3 beds | 2 cars | 2 baths
Exquisitely designed and brimming with high-quality features and finishes, this contemporary coastal masterpiece offers three levels of luxurious living. Perched in a quiet street with panoramic ocean views along Redhead and Nine Mile Beach, all the way to Caves Beach, every part of this stunning home has been meticulously planned and stylishly executed.
With open and modern living spaces, three outdoor decks, a solar-heated saltwater pool, and a cinema room, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to entertaining. Every room - from the gourmet kitchen to the three light-filled bedrooms and 3 luxe bathrooms - offers an unparalleled living experience.
An abundance of designer features and special functions makes this home one-of-a-kind.
From the wine fridge in the kitchen, the steam oven, integrated sub-zero fridge, custom-designed Mondoluce lighting, pacific walnut wood finishes, Mafi timber flooring, Victoria + Albert limestone baths, and gorgeous vertical garden walls.
There's also in-floor hydronic heating to keep the home cosy all year round and a 4-section system, which allows you to set different temperatures in different zones. You can even control the amount of light each living area receives via the motorised exterior louvres.
Imagine basking in the sunshine and feeling the sea breeze on one of your outdoor decks while you enjoy the spectacular views. Or treat the whole family to a movie night in your cinema room. Once you move in, you'll never want to leave. But if you do, the patrolled Redhead Beach is only 700m away, and you're conveniently close to cafes, shops, schools, and recreational areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.