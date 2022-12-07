BELMONT opening bowler Riley Urquhart feels like his recent first-grade experience in Newcastle will hold him in good stead when representing NSW Country at the under-19 National Championships.
Urquhart, who debuted with Belmont last season, heads to Adelaide next week ahead of his maiden Australia-wide tournament.
"I think my experience opening the bowling at Belmont will help a bit at nationals," he said.
"Coming up to firsts, with a lot of other young guys, has been a good experience.
"It's a good competition in Newcastle with heaps of good players to test yourself against. It's always difficult opening the bowling because there's plenty of good opening batters."
Urquhart earned the call up for NSW Country under 19s alongside Belmont teammate and Newcastle senior representative Joseph Gillard.
The Blacksmiths 18-year-old, who recently finished year 12 at St Mary's, Gateshead, was selected following a camp at Coffs Harbour and ensuing State Challenge.
"I was surprised because I didn't feel like I bowled all that well at State Challenge, but I want to make the most of it now," he said.
Urquhart, also a Belmont junior, will play against Hamwicks at Cahill Oval on Saturday but miss the second weekend.
NSW Country are drawn against Western Australia on December 15, Victoria Country on December 17 and Victoria Metro on December 18. Finals follow between the 19th and 22nd.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
