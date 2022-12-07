CARDIFF-BOOLAROO'S Lachlan Williams made quite the impression for Newcastle in the early rounds of Bradman Cup played at Kempsey over the weekend.
Williams notched up a century and was only dismissed once in three digs, compiling 183 runs from two T20 fixtures and a 50-over affair.
His run-a-ball 103 saw Newcastle (8-248) easily account for Central North (99) on Sunday, having already scored an unbeaten 65 and 15.
Newcastle split their T20 results on Saturday, keeping North Coast at bay by seven runs but later conceding a match-winning six from Central Coast in the last over.
The under-16 NSW Country carnival will resume at Lake Macquarie from January 3 to 6 with Newcastle still to meet ACT, Illawarra, Western and Riverina.
* WESTERN SUBURBS claimed the Denis Broad Cup following a comfortable victory over the Port Stephens Pythons at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday.
Denzel O'Brien was named player of the final, scoring 40 not out for the Rosellas and taking 2-14.
Wests made 5-144 and restricted the Pythons to 9-79 to take out Newcastle District Cricket Association's lower-grade T20 competition.
* TWO players brought up significant milestones last round.
Stockton's Sam Jenkinson reached 150 first-grade games while Waratah-Mayfield's Michael Redpath made his 300th appearance for the club.
* NEWCASTLE open their NSW Country colts campaign against Riverina in Queanbeyan on Monday, the first of five representative encounters.
