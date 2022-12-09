Unleash the beasts - Jurassic Zoo is back Advertising Feature

Prehistoric beasts will roam the Australian Reptile Park when the Jurassic Zoo! returns. Picture supplied

If you're looking for the best family fun day out these school holidays, the Australian Reptile Park is definitely the place to be.

The popular Jurassic Zoo! is returning to the Central Coast park from Saturday, December 17 until Sunday, January 29.

A Tyrannosaurus Rex, Indoraptor and a Pachycephalosaurus will be on the loose throughout the park and will take daily walks during which kids and adults can interact with these prehistoric beasts, getting up close to the 2.4m-high animatronic dinosaurs.

There will be a bunch of interactive activities for the family and dinosaur lovers to join in on these holidays.

The dinosaurs will have their 'Dino Dance Party' for all visitors, young and old, to show off their 'dinomite' dance moves every day these holidays.



If dancing isn't your style, aspiring palaeontologists can put their skills to the test and find prehistoric fossils in the 'Dino Dig'.

Also on show will be the park's own 'living dinosaurs' - Elvis the saltwater crocodile and the Komodo dragons.



Elvis, a five-metre saltwater crocodile renowned as the crankiest croc in Australia, will be fed every day during a thrillseeking show.



Roving keepers at Australian Reptile Park will also wander around with a variety of scaly reptiles and cuddly mammals for visitors to meet and greet.

Jurassic Zoo events extend into the park's lagoon, home to 55 American Alligators. Their daily feeding show consists of park keepers entering the danger zone of the lagoon, tempting the giant reptiles to launch high out of the water, allowing visitors to marvel at their erratic jaw snapping for food.



The Australian Reptile Park is also bringing back the popular alligator feeding encounters where visitors have the opportunity (if they dare!) to feed the giant alligators themselves.

The park has the perfect animal encounter for every animal lover, whether it's testing your bravery and entering the snake and spider venom rooms or meeting cute and cuddly mammals such as tree kangaroos or koalas.

The park is a hands-on zoo located in Somersby, only 60 minutes from Newcastle. Enjoy live entertainment, themed exhibits and interaction with animals.



The Australian Reptile Park is open daily from 9am-5pm, with free parking and barbecue facilities.

