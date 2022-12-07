Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle shuts down staff forum on proposed enterprise agreement

Updated December 7 2022 - 6:51pm, first published 6:00pm
Alex Zelinsky

The University of Newcastle has shut down an online forum created for staff to comment on the upcoming enterprise agreement after material deemed inappropriate was posted.

