THE federal government is expected to ask the NSW and Queensland governments to cap domestic coal prices at its National Cabinet meeting tomorrow as a way of countering high power prices.
Late on Wednesday, reports emerged that the Albanese government had settled on a price cap of $125 a tonne for domestic coal used in Australian power stations.
But as the Newcastle Herald reported yesterday, a major supplier to domestic power stations, Centennial Coal, is already selling much of its product on long-term "legacy" contracts with prices that are just a quarter or less of the current record export prices.
They are also under the $125 a tonne mooted from Canberra.
Minerals Council of NSW CEO Stephen Galilee said yesterday that "domestic coal sales in NSW are generally already at much lower prices than export prices".
"Imposing price caps on these already low prices will have little or no impact on NSW electricity prices," Mr Galilee said.
"Price caps on domestic coal sales are a political response driven by those who feel they need to be seen to be doing something about high energy prices.
"Coal price caps will not address the fundamental problems driving up energy costs. Those issues result from a lack of electricity supply at times of high demand, not the price of coal."
Mr Galilee said some power stations did have to buy expensive coal on the spot market earlier this year to cover shortages of supply.
Domestic coal contract prices and volumes are considered confidential to avoid the potential for anti-competitive behaviour but corporate filings indicate Centennial supplies about 6 million tonnes of the 20 million tonnes a year burned in NSW power stations.
Centennial's parent company Banpu reported its sales to NSW power stations returned an average of $102.70 a tonne in the September quarter, up from $A75 a tonne at September 30 last year.
By contrast, yesterday's edition of the weekly Australian Coal Report said the index price of high-quality Newcastle thermal export coal hit an all-time high of $US457.12 ($687.12) on September 9.
Prices have eased since but this week's price of $US395 ($589.50) a tonne is still more than five times that earned by Centennial for its domestic sales.
Other companies supplying coal domestically include Peabody and Glencore.
BHP stopped supplying AGL's Bayswater and Liddell power stations in mid-2020 and yesterday confirmed it had dismantled the conveyor that supplied the stations from its Mount Arthur mine.
Origin Energy, which runs Eraring, is understood to get about 4 million tonnes, on average, a year from Centennial, but well-publicised problems at Centennial's Mandalong mine earlier this year led Origin to tell the stockmarket in June that "material under-delivery of coal to Eraring" had resulted in "lower output from the plant" and "additional replacement coal purchases at significantly higher prices".
"Contracted coal reflects both legacy priced contracts and contracts priced at market forward prices at the time of contracting," Origin told the market in October.
Delta Electricity, which owns Vales Point power station and the adjacent Chain Valley also buys coal from Centennial.
Another major Hunter miner, Yancoal, said yesterday that it did not sell any coal into the domestic market, but it remained concerned at the possibility of additional taxes or royalty payments on export coal.
Chief executive David Moult said coal was a cyclic industry experiencing a period of strong prices.
" At some point this will end," Mr Moult said.
"The government needs to understand that in periods of low coal prices, such as between 2013 and 2016, companies such as Yancoal were generating losses rather than profits.
"These losses were incurred because we kept mines operational despite the downturn, which, in turn, ensured our employees maintained their jobs, investment in our operations continued, local communities survived and Australia earned valuable export revenues.
"The cyclic nature of the coal market means the damage of a new tax would impose on the Australian coal industry and future investment would linger for decades."
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
