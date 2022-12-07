Newcastle Herald
Can the simple solution of a domestic coal price cap fix the complex problem that is rising Australian electricity prices

By Editorial
December 8 2022 - 8:30am
Surface works at Centennial Coal's Mandalong underground coalmine.

LATE Wednesday afternoon, reports emerged from Canberra that the federal government would use Friday's National Cabinet meeting to force a domestic coal price cap of $125 a tonne, with the governments of coal-producing states - namely NSW and Queensland - being given the responsibility of implementing the policy.

