A SWANSEA house will be demolished in a $40,000 bid to open up the prime land at Lake Macquarie.
The Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Land will knock down the untenanted three-bedroom house in Rawson Street, described as an "eyesore", to prepare the land for future use.
Exactly what will happen on the site remains unclear.
"This $40,000 project will improve the streetscape by removing a dilapidated house that is no longer fit for use and could attract vandals," Crown Lands executive director of land and asset management Greg Sullivan said.
"The property is a 608 square metre block in a prime location just three minutes walk to Lake Macquarie and seven minutes walk to Swansea Channel, so it will be great to free up the land for future use."
The house is located on Crown land managed by the department.
The demolition follows an assessment that found the house and its traditional asbestos cladding were unsuitable for restoration.
Crown lands will manage the removal of the house, car port and outhouses and weigh up what comes next for the property as part of a statewide push to improve Crown reserves in NSW.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
