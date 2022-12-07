Newcastle Herald
Hunter Child Abuse Squad charges Bulahdelah man with sexual touching, intercourse against two children

Updated December 7 2022 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
Man, 31, held on child sex charges

A BULAHDELAH man accused of sexually assaulting and touching two young girls has been refused bail in Taree Local Court.

