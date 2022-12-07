Man, 31, held on child sex charges

A BULAHDELAH man accused of sexually assaulting and touching two young girls has been refused bail in Taree Local Court.
The man, who cannot be named because it might identify the alleged victims, appeared in court on Thursday charged with three counts of intentionally sexually touching a child, two counts of having sexual intercourse with child and one count of aggravated indecent assault on a victim under the age of 16.
He did not enter any pleas or apply for bail and the matter was adjourned until February.
Detectives attached to the Hunter Child Abuse Squad launched an investigation earlier this week after receiving a report that two girls, aged 11 and 14, had been sexually assaulted by a man who was known to them.
Following inquiries, the 31-year-old man was arrested at a home at Bulahdelah about 2.45pm on Tuesday and taken to Forster police station.
He was charged and refused bail by police before Wednesday's court appearance when he did not apply for bail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.