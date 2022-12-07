Newcastle Herald
Hunter Child Abuse Squad charges Bulahdelah man with sexual touching, intercourse against two children

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:22pm, first published 1:09pm
Sexual intercourse, touching charges for Bulahdelah man against kids

A BULAHDELAH man will face court on Wednesday accused of sexually touching two young girls.

Local News

