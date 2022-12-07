Sexual intercourse, touching charges for Bulahdelah man against kids

A BULAHDELAH man will face court on Wednesday accused of sexually touching two young girls.
The 31-year-old was arrested about 2.45pm on Tuesday following an investigating by the Hunter Child Abuse Squad into a report earlier this week that the children, aged 11 and 14, had been sexually assaulted by a man known to them.
Police confirmed on Wednesday the man was taken into custody at a Buldahdelah property and ferried to Forster police station.
Officers charged him with three counts of intentionally sexually touch child, two counts of have sexual intercourse with child and one count of aggravated indecent assault on a victim under the age of 16.
He was refused bail to face Taree Local Court.
Police urged anyone with information about similar incidents to contact Crime Stoppers.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
