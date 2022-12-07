Newcastle Herald
Judge finds Adam Bidner fit to stand trial over Cessnock dump death

By Sam Rigney
December 7 2022
Specialist police at the Cessnock tip in July, 2020, where Adam Bidner is accused of murdering Shane Mears.

ADAM Bidner, accused of killing Shane Mears by hitting him with his car and leaving him for dead at the Cessnock waste management facility in 2020, has been found fit to stand trial for murder.

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

