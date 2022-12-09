4 bed | 3 baths | 2 cars
Only two years old, this stunning duplex offers luxury and lifestyle. Just a short walk to Barden Park and the water's edge of Lake Macquarie, enjoy all that the lake has to offer.
This is the perfect location for those that love fishing, kayaking, swimming and sailing. It's also an entertainer's dream.
The open plan kitchen, living, and dining area opens out onto undercover alfresco entertaining with a built-in barbeque area.
Upstairs is a rumpus room with a built-in wet bar/kitchenette and flows out onto a second alfresco entertaining patio.
The kitchen is stunning kitchen with stone benchtops, 900mm oven, gas burners and a dishwasher.
With an emphasis on relaxed living, there are low maintenance grounds.
"The opportunities are endless," says selling agent Joe Di Claudio. "If you are looking for your dream home with nothing to do, this cannot be beaten.
"Purchase the home as an investment property and earn $650 per week. Or use it has a holiday letting/Airbnb accommodation," he says. "The property is also currently leased to great tenants."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.