BREE Rusev wrote Dotted Lines when she was 15 and in the preceding four years she's undergone a mountain growth as a young woman and an artist.
But there was something about those sweetly naive lyrics about discovering love and life's possibilities which continued to resonate with the 19-year-old Novocastrian.
What Rusev loved in particular about Dotted Lines was the track's rawness and vulnerability.
"It's about growing up and seeing the first time for things and discovering how life works and some things don't," she said from Byron Bay where she's recording three new tracks this week with producer Garrett Kato.
"It's about not letting little things worry you too much."
It's been a fairly carefree 2022 for Rusev after an incredible 2021, where she won the teen category at the International Songwriting Competition for her track Goodbye. The esteemed judging panel included Coldplay and Hosier.
All the while the former Hunter School of Performing Arts student was finishing her HSC amid COVID lockdowns.
Free from the responsibilities of school Rusev has thrown herself into live performance to continue developing her angelic brand of acoustic pop-folk, especially in front of diverse live audiences.
Rusev has supported Perth indie-folk singer-songwriter Jordy Maxwell, and last month played alongside John Butler and Jack Botts at the Lighthouse Festival at Norah Head.
"I feel like I've gotten more comfortable playing to a great range of audiences which has been cool and it's been super fun to play those original gigs as well," she said.
