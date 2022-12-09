3 beds | 2 baths 2 cars
This family home has been lovingly renovated and extended. Bathed in northeast light, it features formal and informal living, original character features, three generous bedrooms, plus a study and a covered outdoor sunroom.
The home is a chef's dream come true. The gourmet kitchen has an island bench, pantry, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. You can also create lasting memories whilst entertaining and cooking up a storm in your ultimate outdoor kitchen.
There is also lock-up garaging and off-street parking for multiple vehicles. The easy-care backyard also has a large lockup brick shed.
This home is moments to Harris Farm, Darby Street café scene, shops, schools, beaches, and Newcastle's CBD.
