A PEEPING Tom who masturbated in front of multiple women and assaulted a young mother pushing her baby in a pram before trying to drag her into a bush has pleaded guilty to a slew of sexual crimes.
Abattoir worker Esera Vaini Felise pleaded guilty to six charges with one back-up charge in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old has admitted to terrorising multiple Singleton women, masturbating in front of some and putting his hands down the pants of another.
His offending began in February, this year, when Felise rapped on the sliding glass door of a 54-year-old woman who was watching TV in the comfort of her own home.
As she walked towards the door she saw Felise with his t-shirt pulled over his head, with his shorts hanging around his thighs.
It's then that the victim noticed he was masturbating, screaming "Go away you dirty thing!" and smacking the door with her palm to try to scare him away.
Eventually Felise turned and ran off towards Wilcox Avenue, later, a DNA test would match him to fluids found on the glass door.
Two months later on April 22 about 9pm, another woman caught Felise lurking around her home on a doorbell camera at O'Halloran Street.
By the time she woke up her boyfriend, Felise had fled the scene.
Two days later while sitting around a fire pit with friends about 4pm, Felise returned, caught peeping through the side windows of the couple's home.
The woman's boyfriend asked him what he was doing there before telling him to "f*** off" - escorting him off their property.
That same day, Felise found another victim in a 53-year-old woman who was out for a late afternoon walk near the underpass on Wilcox Avenue.
As she got closer to the tunnel, Felise sprinted down the grassy slope on her right, slipping both hands into his pants, pulling them and his underwear down to his knees where he sat on the track.
He was about 10 metres from the victim when he started to masturbate, forcing her to avoid the tunnel entirely.
When she got to the other side, Felise had his pants back on and had started to walk away.
About a month later on May 16, a 27-year old woman and her three-year-old daughter took a shortcut on their walk home when she felt someone's hands go down the front of her pants from behind her, whispering "hi" quietly in her ear.
The mother grabbed Felise's wrists and yanked them out of her pants, trying to get away as Felise dragged her away from her pram towards some nearby bushes.
Punching his hands, she eventually freed herself, which is when Felise pulled his penis out of his pants and began to wave it around.
The victim kept walking away and pretended to be on a phone call.
Later she took the underwear she was wearing to the police where DNA testing revealed it matched Felise.
On June 9, police arrested Felise at the abattoir where he works at Whittingham.
He will return to court later this month.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
