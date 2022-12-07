Dashville Christmas Weekender Saturday, 10am to late, Dashville, Lower Belford. Besides the picnic hampers, markets, and various community activities, the bush surrounds of Dashville will be pumping with live music all day. Catch the likes of Newcastle and Hunter acts Ben Leece, Lachlan X. Morris, Magpie Diaries, Piper Butcher, Johnston City, Turpentine Babycino and more.

