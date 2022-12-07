Christmas Community Day at Terrace Central 10am to 2pm, Terrace Central Car Park, cnr Sturgeon & Glenelg Streets, Raymond Terrace.
Christmas Twilight Market 4pm, Branxton Community Hall, Branxton.
CONDA (City of Newcastle Drama Association) Awards Ceremony 7pm, City Hall, Newcastle
Conscious Christmas in Wallsend 10am to 1pm, Wallsend Rotunda, cnr Nelson, Tyrrell & Harris Streets, Wallsend.
Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt: Alex Seton and Double Rainbow: Michelle Gearin 5.30pm to 7.30pm, The Lock-Up, 90 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Itty-Bitty Graffiti workshop with Jakeob Watson 1pm to 3pm, Playstate Curate, 8 Union Street, Newcastle West.
Feast Fest Twilight Food Market - Morisset 4pm to 8pm, Morisset Showground, 40 Ourimbah Street, Morisset.
Hamilton Markets 9am to 2pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton.
Homegrown Christmas Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Lago di Mac - Lap of the Lake 9am to 3pm, Thomas H Halton Park, Bareki Road, Eleebana.
Love, Life and The Americans and Trouble In Tahiti 1.30pm, Newcastle Theatre Company, 90 De Vitre St, Lambton.
Maryland-Fletcher Community Carols Under the Stars 5.30pm to 9pm, New Vine Church, 340 Maryland Drive, Maryland.
Medowie Christmas Carnival 3pm to 8pm, Ferodale Park, Ferodale Road, Medowie.
Tilligerry Country Carols ft. Gina Jeffreys & Lyn Bowtell 7pm to 9pm, Tilligerry RSL, Tanilba Bay.
Traditional Christmas Carols 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Stockton Anglican Church, 34 Maitland Street, Stockton.
Urinetown Saturday 8pm & Sunday 2pm, Brunker Community Theatre, Adamstown.
A Merry Little Christmas at The Levee 10am to 2pm, The Levee Maitland, High Street, Maitland.
Attitude Dance & Cheer - Ignite 3pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Carols At The Bay 5.30pm to 9.30pm, Fly Point Park, Victoria Parade, Nelson Bay.
A-League Men's - Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets 3pm, Central Coast Stadium, Gosford.
Kurri Kurri Carols 6pm to 9pm, Kurri Kurri Public School, 202 Lang Street, Kurri Kurri.
Lake Mac Carols 3pm to 8.30pm, Speers Point Park.
Maitland Baptist Church Carols 6.30pm to 9pm, Maitland Baptist Church 81-85 Weblands Street, Rutherford.
Made & Found Market 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Pre Diploma Showcase - Hunter Drama 2pm & 7pm, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
Soul Kollective Christmas Market 10am to 2pm, Soul Kollective, 63 Railway Street, Merewether.
Dashville Christmas Weekender Saturday, 10am to late, Dashville, Lower Belford. Besides the picnic hampers, markets, and various community activities, the bush surrounds of Dashville will be pumping with live music all day. Catch the likes of Newcastle and Hunter acts Ben Leece, Lachlan X. Morris, Magpie Diaries, Piper Butcher, Johnston City, Turpentine Babycino and more.
Rinsed Sunday, 3pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham. Community organisation The Y are organising a charity day for the Senegalese community of Tionk Essil. The line-up includes Raave Tapes, Scabz, Issa Mane and The Cinco Royal All Stars, Boycott, Open House, Palomino, Ta'aia and C Soul.
Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole Sunday 1.30pm and 8.30pm, Lizotte's, Lambton. The two Australian country stars re-unite for two shows as they take the audience through The Great Country Songbook Volume 3 album.
Lachlan X. Morris & Drugs In Sport Sunday, 4pm, Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland. Morris and Drugs In Sport launch their singles Speed Of Sound and Under Its Own Weight respectively.
James Morrison & Toronto Brass Saturday, 7.30pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music, Newcastle.
Sitting Down Sunday, 8pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle. The local psych-pop four-piece kick-off their debut tour with support from Midway and Soy Boy.
Engaged Festival 2022 Sunday, 3pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
