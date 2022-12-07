Two new Varroa mite detections have been uncovered in the Hunter and on the Central Coast, as NSW Department of Primary Industries field officers continue hive inspections across the state.
The latest cases bring the total number of infected premises to 106 since the mite was first identified during routine surveillance at the Port of Newcastle on June 22.
NSW DPI chief plant protection officer Satendra Kumar said the new detections from premises at Tumbi Umbi and Mulbring expanded the eradication zone and a new emergency order had been put in place.
Tracing is under way to find all possible links to the new detections and ensure any at-risk premises are identified and promptly surveyed.
"NSW DPI is putting significant resources into surveillance across the purple zones which surround the red zones and finding new mites through this phase is not unexpected," Dr Kumar said.
"The purple zone is there so we can delimit the spread of the Varroa mite from the infested sites and we remain confident in containment.
"Surveillance across these zones is a priority for the response and our teams have tested over 10,000 hives as part of this and almost 30,000 hives state-wide."
As part of the response, all beekeepers are now required to carry out mandatory alcohol wash surveillance at least every 16 weeks and must report the results of these washes to NSW DPI.
"NSW DPI acknowledges this incursion is difficult for many people and would like to thank the industry and communities helping the response to achieve the goal of eradication," Dr Kumar said.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.