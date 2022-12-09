To ideate is to brainstorm, to generate ideas and concepts. But what happens when these ideas might not be serving the greater good, when they feed conspiracies and might even endanger millions across the world?
In Aaron Loeb's Ideation, five employees of an unnamed major firm - three goofballs fresh from a work trip to Crete, their female superior, and her intern - are relegated to an office for 90 minutes, reflecting the real-time commitment of the audience.
Afterwards, the group must present their early proposal for how they hope to design a logistics chain capable of secretly disposing of the corpses of the diseased.
The situation soon unravels, and they begin to wonder if they trust their own corporation, starting with the executives and eventually realising the others in the room might be in on it.
Staged in a classroom at the University of Newcastle's new Q Building, Knock and Run's production is smart for its use of the modern brutalist space, and the 7pm start time creates an authentic sense of cabin fever as day turns to night right before your eyes, and time feels like it is warped and slipping away.
Each of the five players brings a unique flair to the room, as James Chapman's Brock never shuts up but doesn't realise talking too much makes more suspicious than anyone, and Maddie Baillie's Hannah struggles to reconcile her positions of upper management against the chance she may be as blindsided as those who report to her.
Ben Louttit's Theo starts strong, but descends into a bit of a thin attempt at the mania in later parts of the show - especially the tedious final third, where I kind of yearned to test out one of the death machines - and Austin Cooper makes a good, if minimal, impression.
Tim Turner's Sandeep carries the heart of the show, as he wrestles with company loyalty and the need for values with the threat of deportation looming over him - and Turner brings a more understated side to the frenetic energy of the others, especially Chapman.
Patrick Campbell directed, with assistant director Phil Ross supplying the voice of the chief executive officer, heard only over speakerphone.
The premise for the script, marrying a messed-up concept and the dry communication style of the professional corporate world, lands well enough but reaches only perhaps 70 per cent of its potential, with most of the comedy just involving distilling the situation to a funny thought experiment activity on the whiteboard.
Still, it's daring for a company to tackle the subject of eugenics and the secrets behind the closed door of the executive committee, especially considering Knock and Run's previous mental health awareness of Suicide Incorporated, which similarly examined the darker side of death.
However, Ideation took a stab at unpretentious concept-focused storytelling, where comedy and character shone, and skewered my expectations of what goes on in Newcastle's corporate suites.
