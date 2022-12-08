If I was to explain On Golden Pond, I'd need to refer to the immortal words of George Constanza, that "the show is about nothing", with the follow-up from Jerry Seinfeld, that "even nothing is something".
It's one of those older plays that's about the beauty of human nature, the magic of a slice of life in a setting charged with emotion and history.
Norman and Ethel Thayer are holidaying at their cottage on the titular pond, and they're visited by the mailman, their semi-estranged daughter, her boyfriend, and his son, with the latter staying for the rest of the summer.
We see the stubborn Norman (Matt Robinson) and the patient Ethel (Rhiannon McDonald) deconstruct their dynamic, as he makes snide but harmless comments and she rolls with the punches like she always has, but cracks are evident, and little mistakes and compromises have clearly been made down the line.
Robinson and McDonald honestly bring a lot of charm to the show, particularly the latter as Ethel who pairs well with a lot of supporting cast members.
Amelia Rae plays the admittedly bland Chelsea with a quirky flair, although the writing of her boyfriend Bill seems to be at odds with the sentiments of the rest of the play, however well Matt Scoles tries to work with it.
The true stars of the show come in the forms of Lachlan Drewe, who delivers some of the most unhinged and entertaining dialogue imaginable as Bill's son, Billy, and Richard Rae as the nebbish mailman Charlie, guffawing at Ethel's jokes and bringing incredible pathos as he reflects on the life he didn't get to live.
The set - designed by director Anne Robinson - is immersive but not busy, and props master Dimity Eveleens has decorated it authentically, balancing function and aesthetic.
For a show of its kind, and though it does rack up a long runtime, the quaint drama taking place on a pond in the middle of Maine honestly flies by, much like loons on the water to which Ethel spends her days watching.
