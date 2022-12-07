A man reported missing from the Maitland area this week has been found, police said on Thursday morning.
Andrew Fernando, 55, had been last seen in the Coonamble area on Monday evening.
Police launched a search and public appeal for information after he was reported missing.
In a statement, police said Mr Fernando was found safe and well at Thornton about 1am on Friday.
