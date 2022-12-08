Lenders not obliged to pass on rate rises

SUPERCARS, three months out from the event, is once again telling Newcastle East residents that we have to be accredited before we are able to access our own homes. Once again, I will not submit to a private company telling me that I will not be able to access my home without its permission. No doubt, like previous years, I will be harassed by Supercars "security" as I try to return to my home after leaving the precinct. Thanks CoN and enjoy your free lunch at Fort Scratchley.