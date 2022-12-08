Newcastle Herald
Varroa mite detected again in the Hunter, as NSW Department of Primary Industries moves to euthanise more bees

By Damon Cronshaw
December 8 2022 - 2:35pm
Beekeeper Neil Livingstone with hives he kept at Hamilton. "I don't believe they'll ever get on top of the varroa mite." Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The NSW Department of Primary Industries is pressing ahead with its plan to exterminate honeybees, but the deadly varroa mite is still being found in red zones.

