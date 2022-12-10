Newcastle Herald
Jane Lander's exhibition at Maitland Regional Art Gallery circles the themes of nature's protective strategies and vulnerability

By Jo Cooper
December 11 2022 - 10:00am
Detail from Jane Lander's Protection, which is now on show at Maitland Regional Art Gallery.

That banded dotterels lay their eggs on the sand of a beach struck Jane Lander as symbolic of vulnerability.

