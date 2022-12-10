That banded dotterels lay their eggs on the sand of a beach struck Jane Lander as symbolic of vulnerability.
The state of vulnerability, particularly the transitional way that it is experienced by teenagers, has been a recurring theme in Lander's work.
Creating animations of her drawings, including erasing and redrawing, has emphasised this concept of change. Images appear, move, transform into other beings, disappear or emerge reformed.
Lander sees the teenager's world as a "rite of passage".
"It's a space that you don't really occupy you move through it," she says.
"It's so quick but it goes on forever."
Previously Lander has explored this theme with drawn animations of teenagers meeting on a swimmer's platform at Newcastle's ocean baths.
In her current show Protection, which opens at Maitland Regional Art Gallery on Saturday, Lander has depicted part the South Island of New Zealand.
Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, stand with hunting tools that could be just for fun, or not. Bonfires burn in the background and camouflaged amongst the washed-up debris is an egg.
The setting came from a birdwatching stop Lander made to Okarito Lagoon, a place where giant tree logs wash in as driftwood.
"It's an isolated place, the feeling is quite cinematic when you're there," she says.
"It's epic landscape to look at, I felt like I was in a primordial soup."
Lander says the inspiration for most of her landscape work comes from places she visits for the purpose of "birding", a practice that is highly observant and immersive.
"You're looking at the birds, but in binoculars, it's zoomed in on what's around," she says.
"I'm taking more notice of what's around me.
"When I'm looking, I'm really looking hard - being in it, not just looking at it, you see the secrets."
On the grey beaches, which bridge the Tasman Sea and wetlands, Lander watched as a pair of petite wading dotterels laid a clutch of eggs.
"I was struck by that sense of vulnerability that these potential parents are willing to lay their eggs on the beach," Lander says.
"They have obviously over a long period of time decided this is the best place to put them.
"They must have worked out that, from the air, it blends in enough that the eggs can't be seen by predatory birds."
That observation started a "chain reaction" leading to the making of a four-metre long drawing that spans three sheets of paper.
Lander took more than 3000 photographs, approximately every half-minute, as she drew in charcoal and tree sap, which she collects as a hardened mass and then liquifies.
Newcastle animator Bec Stegh then created a deliberately "clunky" animation from the images, which will be projected onto a 10-metre wide wall as part of the exhibition.
"The reason I like it in low-tech is because I want the viewer to be able to be involved in it," she says.
"It's my way of bringing that dynamic act of drawing into the sphere of the viewer."
The life-scale of the imagery furthers engagement.
Animals emerge from her mark-making, and then disappear or morph into other objects. They are nowhere to be seen in the final drawing.
"The story develops. I start rubbing things out as I am going," she says. "When you see that, you see how things change."
Lander has also included a model of HMS Endeavour to represent colonialism. The ship form also comes, transforms and ultimately disappears.
"I'm always looking for the wonder and the magic, getting past what you can literally see to inject things into it, that's really important to me," Lander says.
She opens her visual diary. Conceptual sketches are surrounded by long notes. In this way she comes to the idea which the imagery is built around and then the story emerges as she draws.
"I think about two questions: what do I want to talk about, and how am I going to do it," Lander says.
"I wanted to talk about nature's protective strategies, of camouflage, and vulnerability, and I picked these teenagers to do it."
