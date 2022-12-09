A NINE-STOREY apartment block Belmont residents have described as a "monstrosity" has been put on hold while local councillors consider its impact on the lakefront suburb.
The proposed development, called 'Latitude on Walter', would see 32 apartments built across eight levels topped with a communal rooftop.
It would have three levels of basement parking, commercial spaces on the ground floor and be 64 per cent higher than Lake Macquarie City Council's height controls.
Belmont and District Residents Action Group president Robin Gordon said the proposal is completely out of character with the village nature of the area.
"If this big monstrosity is allowed down on our waterfront we'll end up like Newcastle Harbour foreshore," she said.
"If it is passed this will set a precedent, if nine storeys are allowed human nature shows that if you give someone an inch they take a mile, the next bloke will put up 14 storeys and we end up with a waterfront that isn't our beautiful Belmont bay."
The council deferred a decision on Monday and made a visit to the proposed site with residents on Thursday to hear their concerns.
The location itself adjoins the foreshore reserve near Lions Park playground on the corner of Macquarie and Walter streets about 200m from the local shopping centre.
A submission the proponent made to the council argues the site's unique location provides an opportunity for a larger scale building to be developed "without an unreasonable level of amenity impacts upon the adjoining properties".
"The site is the only site on the southern side of Macquarie Street in the Belmont Town Centre Area Plan with a 22m building height limit, this indicates a prominent building has always been envisaged in this location.
"The proposal is responsive to the desired future character of Belmont as it supports housing, pedestrian connectivity and commercial spaces to enhance the vibrancy of Belmont town centre and the foreshore area."
The project first went to the public in December 2021, where it was met with 14 submissions and a petition with 175 signatures against it and 21 submissions in support.
In its second public exhibition period this year it received 29 submissions, 11 of which were against the project.
Lake Macquarie councillor Kate Warner moved to defer a decision based on the objection from local residents.
"East Ward councillors have received a number of comments from constituents in the area in relation to the progressive development application being presented for public submission," she said.
"Despite the different revisions of that, there are still some concerns remaining clearly, so I will be seeking that we have a site inspection to actually look at the site and given everyone an opportunity to speak to it."
Locals argue the development will tower over nearby homes, a public park and children's playground and that construction will seriously disturb the quiet of the neighbourhood.
Ms Gordon said council's own guidelines require buildings to be at a scale that don't dominate views of the lake.
"This building will be highly visible from the lake and totally dominate," she said.
"It's not in harmony with the rest of the place.
"We're asking the councillors to please stop and hear what we're saying, because if you believe what the developer has said - much of it can be disputed.
"We need to protect and preserve our lake foreshore from becoming a high-rise jungle."
The council is expected to consider the DA at its next meeting.
The Herald contacted Barr Planning for comment but did not receive a response.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.