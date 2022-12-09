Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Belmont apartments: 'Latitude on Walter' nine-storey apartment block development rejected by Belmont and District Residents Action Group

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
December 9 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bemont and District Residents Action Group members at the site of the proposed apartment build. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A NINE-STOREY apartment block Belmont residents have described as a "monstrosity" has been put on hold while local councillors consider its impact on the lakefront suburb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.