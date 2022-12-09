Of her Wangi students Elsie wrote: "Last, but certainly not least, I must mention my little school. Certainly not an ideal place from a teachers' point of view, as there are many deficiencies. On account of no school building, a hall has been rented which is too long and not wide enough to make the lighting quite right. The little pupils quite compensate for the lack of comforts though, for no greater compliment could be paid them than to say they are just as obedient and eager to learn as the little pupils I left at Windora.