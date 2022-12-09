Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Wangi School history documented in historian Doug Saxon's new book

By Doug Saxon
December 10 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangi School in 1928, showing teacher Leslie Bedford and schoolchildren. Picture from NSW State Archives.

In each school history I have written, something unique and different emerges from previous research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.