In each school history I have written, something unique and different emerges from previous research.
So it was with the history of Wangi Wangi School. It has long been the custom at the school for significant anniversaries to date from 1922.
A sign at the school reads: "Established in 1922". The date refers not to the beginning of education at Wangi, but to the date the first school room was opened.
Wangi school, though, commenced in October 1920 when a young woman named Elsie Thompson, who had previously taught at Windora in western NSW, sailed into Wangi Wangi on a ferry from Toronto and began school lessons in the local hall.
Miss Thompson was not only Wangi's first teacher but an amateur reporter, having previously been a correspondent for The Wellington Times. In February 1921 Elsie wrote an article for Times that described Wangi and also mentioned the pupils she was teaching.
She wrote: "The village is situated on the narrowest part of the peninsula and though not very large it can boast of three stores, a post office, and a huge dance hall.
"The former do a great trade during the holiday season, when the place is thronged with visitors, who come here to bathe and fish and also for health reasons, as the climate is splendid. A law forbids any person to erect a hotel here. Accommodation is obtained at the various boarding houses."
Despite the attractions of Wangi, Elsie missed western NSW. She wrote: "Despite its manifold pleasure, I often wish for a good gallop on horseback, the sound of the old familiar sheep and, above all, a good long chat with the old western friends, who had ever a cheery smile and word for all, despite all manner of diversities."
Of her Wangi students Elsie wrote: "Last, but certainly not least, I must mention my little school. Certainly not an ideal place from a teachers' point of view, as there are many deficiencies. On account of no school building, a hall has been rented which is too long and not wide enough to make the lighting quite right. The little pupils quite compensate for the lack of comforts though, for no greater compliment could be paid them than to say they are just as obedient and eager to learn as the little pupils I left at Windora.
"Typical bush children are bright and eager to learn, and they are just as eager, when the schoolwork is over, to show me the beauties of the place. Their one delight is when we all go in for our daily dip, and it is needless to state that one and all can swim and dive like fishes."
Elsie's engagement to Duncan MacLean also made the pages of the Times. The piece stated: "This young lady established herself a firm favourite in this district and it seems she was not long in doing likewise upon her arrival at Wangi Wangi, in the heart of one of the residents at least."
Elsie's stay at Wangi was only brief. In June 1921, she transferred to Kurnell in Sydney and married Duncan in October that year.
As for the first school building at Wangi, it was built on a sloping block of land which the school inspector described as "magnificent". It probably was magnificent for a holiday home, but proved inadequate as the pupil numbers increased when the Wangi Power Station was built.
