Embracing the evolution from town to city

THE editorial in today's paper concerning energy price caps is asking some of the right questions and yet there are many more not being asked ('Energy price caps a complex question', Opinion, 8/12). Even if they were asked, it is doubtful that an honest and straightforward answer would be given. So what is most important is the question concerning energy production. What is the financial and environmental cost from dirt-to-dirt for each and every method of electricity production and storage? The important information in this question is that each and every part of every component of any of the infrastructure that is constructed, machined or formed consumes energy during all the necessary processes to make the infrastructure functional and reliable. They all have a finite functional lifespan; while some components are capable of being serviced and even replaced to extend their life, however, they all will have a terminal lifespan after which they ought to be recycled or returned to the "dirt" from where they originated.