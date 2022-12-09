Embracing the evolution from town to city

I BELIEVE we have an identity crisis in Newcastle. Most Novocastrians have grown up knowing Newcastle as a town, but now we have grown into a city.
We are the second largest city in NSW and we need to start believing that we are worthy of this status.
Being a safe political seat for decades hasn't helped us as we have been mainly ignored by both major political parties.
We now have a huge opportunity to progress our beautiful city. With the proposed future development of the Hunter Sports Precinct at Broadmeadow and now the possible development of the adjacent Goninan site ('Broad vision: developer plans housing for Goninan site under rezoning blitz', Newcastle Herald, 6/12) this opens up many possibilities.
There is no reason why we can't look at hosting the Commonwealth Games in the future (jointly with Lake Macquarie and Maitland).
I'm sure many readers will have plenty of reasons why this can't or won't happen, and that's our problem! We need to change our mindset and believe we are worthy and are willing to have a can-do attitude if we want both the state and federal governments to start listening to us.
It's not how they look at us, it's how we look at ourselves. Having the Commonwealth Games would accelerate the development of high-speed rail, a light rail extension and many other benefits for our city.
Yes, it might be a decade away but what great way to promote our beautiful area. Newcastle and Novocastrians need to grow up in more ways than one.
THERE has been a lot written by various "experts" on the poor treatment David Warner has received, both in the possibility of being reinstated as a leader and Sandpapergate.
Would David Warner have millions in the bank if he had become a labourer or accountant, or a school teacher?
I find many decisions Cricket Australia make to be very strange indeed. But CA has provided Warner with an income and lifestyle most of us only dream about.
His "thanks" for this opportunity was to cheat.
Smith captained and cheated in that hallowed job.
Warner should thank his lucky stars every time he checks his bank balance.
THE editorial in today's paper concerning energy price caps is asking some of the right questions and yet there are many more not being asked ('Energy price caps a complex question', Opinion, 8/12). Even if they were asked, it is doubtful that an honest and straightforward answer would be given. So what is most important is the question concerning energy production. What is the financial and environmental cost from dirt-to-dirt for each and every method of electricity production and storage? The important information in this question is that each and every part of every component of any of the infrastructure that is constructed, machined or formed consumes energy during all the necessary processes to make the infrastructure functional and reliable. They all have a finite functional lifespan; while some components are capable of being serviced and even replaced to extend their life, however, they all will have a terminal lifespan after which they ought to be recycled or returned to the "dirt" from where they originated.
The rush to bury one process of energy production, claiming it is highly polluting, while a full examination of the dirt-to-dirt pollution cycle of each and every component of each and every method of energy production is extremely important if we want to be honest about our environmental assessments of "clean" energy production. If we fail to examine all from the beginning to the end we may make some wrong and very poor assessments.
The movement of money to subsidise one system of energy production over another distorts the costs and so an assessment of the costs of each and every method of energy production cannot be fully assessed unless there is a full disclosure of all costs and subsidies. I note that the privatisation of the electricity supply, to the extent that it has been privatised, was totally unwise and financially stupid; as I explained in the privatisation submission I delivered in the NSW Parliament during the enquiry into privatisation of the poles and wires.
I am certain many people have no idea how polluting the production of solar panels is, and yet, they only have a 15 year effective, efficient, lifespan. Some solar panels will have a diminished performance after six years and to achieve that regular cleaning will be required with potentially environmentally harmful products. Each system used to produce energy has its special impact on the environment and we must not miss the cumulative pollution effect of each system.
Having said that, a tax subsidy to cap electricity prices, to comply with an election promise, hides the real cost of electricity and such a plan by this federal government will have unintended outcomes. These outcomes may be hidden for a while, but they will bite somewhere and sometime, that is when we see more dishonest side-stepping by officials. But will we be able to control that new problem that will raise its ugly head? Please help us to pressure the government to reveal all of these facts truthfully.
THERE is a proposed nine storey building to be built on the waterfront reserve/foreshore in Belmont, adjacent to Lion's Park and Belmont wharf. This proposed building is three to four floors higher than presently permitted by council and would be built far closer to the Lion's Park open space, public park and children's playground than council presently permits.
Our community group has been opposed to this from the outset and continues now to attempt to show the council what damage and impact this huge building will thrust upon existing dwellings and residents.
The developer continues to extoll the virtues of this building for Belmont and continues to deny that the building will be anything detrimental to the surrounding landscape and residences, whilst we dispute much of what he claims. There are multi-storey buildings along our Belmont waterfront, but these, built in recent years, conform to the council's building rules and guidelines.
This development's height is a 64 per cent increase on council's present guidelines. Its encroachment on the public open space and children's playground is 87 per cent less than presently permitted. We are not opposed to high rise buildings in Belmont, but do not want to have this height of construction to become the "norm"... and not on the Belmont waterfront. We are aware that if council permits this development, the door will be open and it will set a precedent, resulting in our beautiful Belmont bay becoming akin to other sad waterfronts affected by high rise buildings, or becoming a mini Surfers Paradise.
THE Australian government should be able to stabilise our relationship with China in due course, provided they follow a few simple rules: 1. Don't discuss the origins of the COVID virus; 2. Don't cosy-up to Taiwan; 3. Don't raise the issue of Cheng Lei, the Australian journalist languishing in a Chinese prison; 4. Don't mention the matter of human rights. Sitting on the fence appears to be China's idea of diplomacy and peaceful co-operation.
I DON'T think John Hudson gets the idea behind the concept of accreditation (Short Takes, 9/12). It is not to restrict residents but to keep out people who are not residents so that you don't have people entering the homes of those who live there. So it is more for the residents' protection than anything else and it does not cost you anything other than time and cooperation.
IN reply to Daryl Frost (Short Takes, 9/12) regarding my text, I'm not sure what there is to get. Rhiannan Iffland is a world champion diver. Just like many players in the real football World Cup.
IT must be a horrible existence worrying about climate change 24 hours a day. Too much life to live on this side of the fence than to waste a minute on that rubbish.
DON Fraser (Short Takes, 7/12), after making as many questionable and/or incorrect statements as you have, I find it a bit farcical of you to say "Try and get your facts correct" to anyone.
AFGHANISTAN has never been a nation - always tribes: all Muslims, but not united under Islam. Australia was all tribes (with over 700 languages/dialects) before colonisation. And never, a united - under The Dreamtime - nation, so hardly first nations with only one "voice".
PEOPLE shouldn't worry about housing on the Goninan site ('Broad vision: developer plans housing for Goninan site under rezoning blitz', Newcastle Herald, 6/12). Our state government will only allow that if the houses are built overseas.
CARL Stevenson is thinking logically with his national service proposal. The lack of support from pollies worried about their jobs, if support was forthcoming, could maybe be overcome by listening to those in power who are about to abandon ship in favour of a pension. Support from them may get the ball rolling. Just a thought bubble from an ex-NATO.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.