Staff helped uni get through tough few years

I HAVE worked at the University of Newcastle for more than 15 years and have seen many changes in that time.
The staff have always undertaken their work with enjoyment but over the years the work has increased, staff have been let go and management do not seem to care about who is left to do the work.
It's like 'well, there is next-to-no-one left so let's load up the remaining staff with all the work and pay them less'.
Some of our work will not be included in the calculation of our workload and other work has been given substantially lower hours than before.
Why not care for the staff? We helped you get through the last few years and this is how you thank us ('University of Newcastle moves to all staff ballot after negotiations stall', Newcastle Herald, 6/12). So sad to see. You talk about student satisfaction but what about your staff? Enough is enough. It will be a no from me.
I WOULD like to extend a big thank you to all the midwives, nurses, doctors, anaesthesiologists and surgeons who helped my better half bring our now healthy, beautiful baby girl into the world via emergency C-section, and of course all the team who were there for a very nervous mum and dad during an unexpected and extended stay in NICU.
Each and every staff member we saw was very overworked and underpaid, so every single time they are heading to the hospital to start their shifts and spread themselves thin, I hope they all know that they are making a big difference in people's lives.
However, when we moved into the postnatal ward, we had absolutely no idea whatsoever that newborn babies cry. We were of course anticipating peace and quiet in this area, so after being disturbed by this unreasonable noise, we are now wondering if we are entitled to complain about it to the council and get them to ban babies in the ward from crying.
I THINK someone should tell Anthony Albanese that with regard to gas prices the horse has already bolted and is running rogue out of the paddock.
Last July I reported that AGL increased my gas (energy only) by 20.9 per cent for the first 7560MJ and then roughly nine per cent for usage above that volume from July 1. Supply charges did not increase.
Now, six months later, AGL advised me that from January 1, 2023, gas (energy only) charges will increase again by 12.3 per cent across all usage tranches, with supply charges again unchanged.
So, in six months my gas costs (energy only) have increased by 35.81 per cent for the first 7560MJ and 20-22 per cent for usage above 7560MJ. So clearly the Treasury forecast of a 42 per cent increase over the next year and a half is well underway and at the current level of increase looks like reaching 50 per cent in the next six months well before the Treasury's forward estimate, set in October is reached. Surely it is time the federal and state governments started encouraging exploration and increased supply before we end up like Europe.
REGARDING the article 'Council staff DV leave doubled' (Newcastle Herald, 6/12): of course council staff voted 96 per cent in favour of the new EBA given the amount of leave and benefits available.
It is little wonder councils are struggling financially, always seeking rate increases every year, always with their hand out looking for ways to increase their revenue, always over budget on any and every project they undertake.
Councils need to remember any money they have comes from the rate paying public and the general tax payer. It's past time council started asking the rate payer before it starts handing out such costly benefits to staff.
I am a firm believer you can spend your own money any way you wish, but when spending someone else's money treat it like you would a friend's borrowed car - you treat it with care and respect.
THE Federal Court set an unfortunate legal precedent in ACCC V NSW Ports Pty Ltd. A decision was made in 2012 by the NSW Treasurer that was hidden from the public and Parliament and later denied.
It was eventually exposed by the Newcastle Herald in July 2016, despite more than 100 questions on notice being asked in Parliament.
The Treasurer's decision was to pay a future lessee of Port Botany and Port Kembla for container traffic at the Port of Newcastle and to recover the cost from the operator of the Port of Newcastle.
The trial was conducted on the basis that the Treasurer's decision was authorised under section 6 of the Ports Assets (Authorised Transactions) Act 2012 (PAAT Act), which says: "The Treasurer has and may exercise all such functions as are necessary or convenient for the purposes of an authorised transaction."
The decision was hidden when the PAAT Act was made in November 2012 and amended in June 2013.
The public is entitled to expect that Parliament cannot make or amend a law authorising a minister to put a hidden decision into effect. An appeal by the ACCC to the court's full bench was heard in February 2022, decision awaited.
BURNING fossil fuels, coal, oil and gas to create energy are the major causes of human-induced climate change.
The facts are that over 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and approximately 90 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions are caused by the burning of fossil fuels to create energy. As the greenhouse gases build up in the atmosphere they create a blanket around the earth that holds in the heat from the sun.
Of recent times a great many Australians have been to hell and back because of terribly unstable weather events that scientists are blaming on human-induced climate change. I think that the Australian government has a responsibility to prepare a plan of action to be available to all Australians indicating how and when the practice of burning fossil fuels to create energy is expected to come to an end.
WHY would you sell your own energy with no caveats to the potential increase in price they may incur? Seems like at least Western Australia considered that option.
What other state politicians did was apparently turn a blind eye. What do we pay these people for and why do the trustees of our country and its assets need weeks if not months to resolve such issues?
There must be more oxygen in the air of Western Australia and not just the Fremantle Doctor. Perhaps our poor pollies need a pay increase to help them think more clearly?
SO, in one breath the current federal government mantra is to slam the previous government for the debt it has 'allegedly' left behind. Yet, now the fledgling current government wants to potentially compensate state governments and some energy producers for 'price caps' to reduce prices going into summer and autumn 2022-23? If the government doesn't understand the basics of supply, demand and its domestic energy market - Australia, we have a serious problem here after just six months.
WHAT'S an honest crook supposed to do? With a number of crypto currencies in freefall, an increasingly cashless society, and a gambling card on the way for pubs, clubs and casinos, how can he hide and launder his ill-gotten gains? What about setting up a blind family trust company? What about a secret bank account in a tax-haven country?
ANOTHER day, another left wing activity that our favourite conservative commentator Don Fraser doesn't agree with. I'm going to ask on behalf of Newcastle: "are you okay, Don?".
DON Fraser, I did hear the West Indies were playing a bunch of woke cheats. RIP the Baggy Green.
THANK you John Taylor for replying to my letter and reassuring us about your mental acuity (Letters, 6/12). However your reply fails to address the point I made, that you support a demagogic would-be autocrat called Donald Trump in order to protect us from demagogic autocrats. I see a clear fallacy there, so I remain puzzled as to the mental workings of conservatives.
I WOULD recommend you check the currency of the article regarding only stating UGL at Broadmeadow as being a historic site that was manufactured during the 80s and 90s ('Broad vision: developer plans housing for Goninan site under rezoning blitz', Newcastle Herald, 6/12). A more accurate commentary would include that the site is currently the last locomotive manufacturing facility in Australia and that there are up to 300 people currently employed on the site with contracts already in place through to late 2027 manufacturing 25 locomotives per year that bear the Australian-made logo.
PLEASE accept my sincerest thanks for providing an excellent forum to allow me and many, many others to express our opinions so freely. It is quite a buzz to see one's letter published and sit back and enjoy the views of others, agree or not. How good is that? Thank you, Herald. PS: a big thanks for spell-checking and fixing any grammatical errors I may have been guilty of.
