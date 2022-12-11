Staff helped uni get through tough few years

So, in six months my gas costs (energy only) have increased by 35.81 per cent for the first 7560MJ and 20-22 per cent for usage above 7560MJ. So clearly the Treasury forecast of a 42 per cent increase over the next year and a half is well underway and at the current level of increase looks like reaching 50 per cent in the next six months well before the Treasury's forward estimate, set in October is reached. Surely it is time the federal and state governments started encouraging exploration and increased supply before we end up like Europe.