Wagga swooper Stagger Out Lee primed for Newcastle Cup

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 9 2022 - 7:30am
Jack Strutt and Stagger Out Lee. Picture GRV

Wagga trainer Jack Strutt believes the best is still to come from group 1 winner Stagger Out Lee as she prepares for Friday night's Newcastle Cup (715m) at The Gardens and another rematch with Cawbourne Magic.

