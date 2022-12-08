Clayton Harmey's Saint Crusader on a mission for Breeders Challenge regional final

Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey "won't die wondering" with Saint Crusader when he has a final shot at Breeders Challenge glory this season at Newcastle on Friday night.
Saint Crusader will be among the top local hopes across four group 3 $30,000 BC Eastern Regional finals on the program.
A two-year-old Blue final winner last year, Saint Crusader won his 3YO colts and geldings heat of the main series at Newcastle on October 14 before finishing seventh in the semis at Menangle to miss a spot in the group 1 final. He was then fifth in the Blue decider at Menangle before a heat win at Newcastle two weeks ago in the regional edition.
Drawn in six for the final on Friday night, Saint Crusader and driver Grace Panella are set to push for the lead early in what shapes as an open affair.
"He made the semis in the main one but he just wasn't right. I was probably a bit easy on him," Harmey said.
"Then he made the blueblood final and he ran well, but he just wasn't up to them. And now he's made this one and his runs have been good.
"Obviously it's a bit harder tomorrow night with a few Sydney horses in it but they will know he's there. He's ready to rock and roll.
"This will be his last roll before he has a rest and comes back next year. We'll go forward. We won't die wondering.
"If he gets to the top and they leave him alone, he'll hold it. If the others come and want to put the pressure on, we've got the option to cop the sit and be leader's back.
"When he's racing back to his own grade and age, he can do work as well.
"He's done a good job, he's nearly won $100,000 in two seasons."
Chappy Streetnorth (Mitch Chapple) and Karaoke King (Mark Callaghan) are other Hunter chances in the race.
Another strong Hunter hope on the night is the Aaron Goadsby-trained Threebushelsofoats in the 2YO fillies final.
She was a close second in her heat last week after leading.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
