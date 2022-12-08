Newcastle Herald
BindiMaps app to help people with low or no vision navigate new spaces in Newcastle

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
Co-chairs of City of Newcastle's Access Inclusion Advisory Committee, councillor Margaret Wood and Andrew Vodic, who is also CEO of Community Disability Alliance Hunter. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

An app to help people with vision impairment is being rolled out in public buildings across Newcastle.

