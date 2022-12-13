Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Rathmines Catalina Association moves WWII Catalina aeroplane 'Our Girl' to Beresfield as negotiations with council stall

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
December 13 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WWII seaplane known as 'Our Girl' to the volunteers that have spent 26,000 man hours lovingly restoring her still hasn't reached her final resting place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.