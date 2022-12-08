Newcastle Herald
NSW energy minister asked to reject an oil and gas giant's plans to enter farming land for Hunter Gas Pipeline

By Luke Costin, Aap
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:41pm, first published 5:28pm
Farmers want gas pipeline for 'bully' axed

More than 200 concerned landholders have petitioned the NSW energy minister to stop Santos from entering farming land for its proposed 400-kilometre underground gas pipeline.

