Images have been released of four men wanted over an alleged public place shooting in the Lower Hunter earlier this year.
Police were called to a home on Goldingham Street, Tenambit, about 6.45am on October 16 after reports of gunshots.
Investigators established that several had been fired into the front yard of a home and an MG station wagon parked in the driveway.
Strike Force Pamela was established to investigate.
Detectives on Friday released images of four men they wish to speak with who could assist with their inquiries.
Investigators have also released CCTV footage of two vehicles seen in the area at the time and would like to speak with the drivers.
The vehicles are described as a 2011 silver Holden Cruze sedan and a 2009 blue Holden Commodore sedan.
Anyone who has information or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the Morpeth or Tenambit areas on the morning of Sunday October 16 is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
