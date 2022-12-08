Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police release images of four men wanted over alleged public place shooting at Tenambit in October

Updated December 9 2022 - 8:48am, first published 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Images have been released of four men wanted over an alleged public place shooting in the Lower Hunter earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.