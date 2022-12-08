Newcastle Herald
News/Business

Hunter business owners more concerned than state average, Business NSW and Business Hunter survey shows

Updated December 9 2022 - 8:47am, first published 7:40am
Hunter Business CEO Bob Hawes. File picture

Businesses in the Hunter region are more concerned than the NSW average when it comes to rising interest rates and energy costs, according to the latest Business Conditions Survey.

