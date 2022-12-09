BAILEY Creer has been elevated to lead Newcastle's under-18 squad at the NSW Country colts carnival in Queanbeyan next week.
Creer captains in the absence of original appointment Joey Gillard (Belmont), who will be away at the under-19 National Championships in Adelaide.
The Cardiff-Boolaroo product recently made his T20 debut for Sydney club University of NSW, alongside former Australian white-ball representative Daniel Christian and against former Test pair Morne Morkel and Stephen O'Keefe.
In other changes Kel Wilson (Charlestown), also part of Newcastle's under-16 Bradman Cup campaign, replaces the now unavailable Thor Harradine (Belmont).
Harrison Sharples (Charlestown) has been called up as a reserve.
Newcastle open with a 50-over match against Riverina on Monday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
