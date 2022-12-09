Sam Kavanagh eyes upset win with Aramayo in The Ingham

Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh believes Aramayo is "way over the odds" for the $2 million The Ingham (1600m) at Randwick after his strong last-start run in The Hunter.
Aramayo was fifth when first-up and on debut for Kavanagh in the 1300m $1 million The Hunter at Newcastle a month ago. He has since had a galloped between races at Newcastle and won a trial there on December 2.
A $34 chance with Bet365 on Friday, Aramayo faces a class field which also features Newcastle trainer Paul Perry's Sky Lab.
"He's won a group 1 in Singapore with five weeks between runs and his only two times out of a place at Randwick were in an AJC Derby, which was too far, and the Randwick Guineas on a soft track behind The Autumn Sun," Kavanagh said.
"His Randwick form is terrific, he's a dry track horse and he's improved significantly from The Hunter.
"We were pleased with his run there. He was underdone, not that he wasn't set for the race, it was just the way it worked out. Naturally he's a pretty lazy horse and he just needed that run to bring him on.
"I thought his trial win was excellent and he heads there way over the odds."
Meanwhile, dual Melbourne Cup-winning Hunter syndicators Australian Bloodstock hope exciting prospect Nugget can handle a big weight and score a consolation win.
Nugget was the $3.40 favourite for The Ingham but he was second emergency and unlikely to get a start. He will instead run in the following race, the benchmark 88 handicap (1600m), where he was $1.90 but with 61kg after Zac Lloyd's 2kg claim.
The import debuted in Australia with a second at Flemington on Melbourne Cup day and followed it with a win at Kembla on The Gong program.
Australian Bloodstock director Jamie Lovett was wary of the big impost in the back-up race on Saturday.
"He's down in grade but way up in weight, and sometimes it's easier to run in the tougher race carrying the limit," Lovett said.
"We think he's a group 1 horse in time, so he would want to be doing something at this level, but we're hoping in the autumn an All-Star Mile would be a likely target. But he's got a long way to go."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
