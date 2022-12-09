Newcastle Herald
Sam Kavanagh eyes upset win with Aramayo in The Ingham

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 9 2022 - 3:00pm
Sam Kavanagh

Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh believes Aramayo is "way over the odds" for the $2 million The Ingham (1600m) at Randwick after his strong last-start run in The Hunter.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

