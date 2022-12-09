Trainer Brad Elder gets Lil Ripper firing after rough start

When Lil Ripper arrived at Brad Elder's Louth Park stable in July in a poor state from New Zealand, she looked nothing like his first potential Menangle winner.
The rookie trainer, though, nursed then worked the mare back to full fitness before back-to-back wins at Newcastle. She was then fifth and third at the track before a second in a Waratah series heat gave her a spot in Saturday night's final at Menangle.
"We had to give her a spell," Elder said of Lil Ripper when she arrived.
"She looked like she had cancer, she weighed probably as much as me. It was a battle sorting her out, coming over in such bad condition. She had irritated skin and was losing hair everywhere.
"That went on for a couple of months, then we put her in work and she's come up nice. We took her to the trials, she rattled home, and I thought 'this will be all right'.
"Then she's got better every start."
The four-year-old had 16 starts in New Zealand for a best of five thirds, but Elder saw the potential.
"I watched a couple of her starts, they drove her bad but she was still running on at the end, so I thought it was a bit of a plus," he said. "And it's a full sister to Royal Gamble."
Elder will drive Lil Ripper from gate one in the $25,500 race and he expects her to be in the finish.
"Two starts ago she made up ground in a 52 mile and got beat only about a metre, so that was probably her most impressive run," he said. "Then she just got locked up the other night. I was on their backs until about 50 out and I had to barge into the clear but it was too late.
"She hasn't got super gate speed, she gets out OK, but she's better just being held up for one run."
Elder had 11 winners from 34 starters as a trainer before Friday night's meeting at Newcastle.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
