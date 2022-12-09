Newcastle Herald
The Lowedown: Some perspective needed after Socceroos' 2022 Qatar World Cup campaign

By David Lowe
December 10 2022 - 6:00am
People celebrated the Socceroos' success at live sites around the country. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The dream World Cup run has come to an end, unsurprisingly I must say, but with honour intact and heads held high, and given the build up to the tournament it was probably more than we could ask for.

