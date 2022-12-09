Newcastle Herald
Big battery roll-out expected to gather pace following energy ministers' meeting

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 12:05pm
Several smaller-scale battery projects are planned for the Hunter in addition to the three so-called big battery projects at Liddell, Eraring and Munmorah.

The development of big batteries and long duration storage will be prioritised under an agreement between energy ministers to accelerate the switch from coal to renewables.

