The development of big batteries and long duration storage will be prioritised under an agreement between energy ministers to accelerate the switch from coal to renewables.
The initiative seeks to reward new zero emission technologies rather than prolonging the life of the legacy fossil fuel plants.
Three large scale batteries have already been announced in the Hunter: a 500 megawatt grid-scale battery project at Liddell power station, a similar 700 megawatt project at Eraring power station and the 700 megawatt Macquarie battery at the site of the former Munmorah power station.
Energy minister and treasurer Matt Kean said in October that construction was expected to begin in early 2023, pending approval, and would be completed by mid-2025 in advance of Eraring Power Station's earliest closure date.
In addition to the big batteries, a host of smaller scale batteries in the 200 megawatt range have been announced across the Hunter Region.
Energy company Firm Power is seeking community input into a proposal to build a 200 megawatt battery at Beresfield.
The project, to be located on a 1.5 hectare site next to the existing substation in Whites Road, would form part of a Hunter Dispatchable Energy System.
In addition to Beresfield, the system includes battery projects at Awaba and Muswellbrook.
The system aims to create a distributed stand-alone battery system for the Hunter region, which balances the grid and supports the future uptake of renewable energy in NSW.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
