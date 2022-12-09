"The major thing for me speaking out was that if by any chance there was another girl who was in a similar situation to me I would want my voice to kind of give them theirs as well," she says. "Because I found for so many years I suppressed my own voice and in a way coming forward and speaking about it helped me to be able to deal with the fact that this has happened to me. I held it in for so long and if me speaking my truth can help someone else speak theirs then that is the main thing for me. It has given me that strength where I'm like I'm not going to be a statistic, I'm not going to live my life in the fear that this is going to happen again, I'm not going to allow him to have that power over me."