Exclusive

The music scene, the sexual predator and the survivors: an in-depth look at the Daniel Hanson case

By Sam Rigney
December 10 2022 - 5:30am
The women said they entered the music scene as children looking for 'innocent adoration' and there was no thought of sex until they were forced. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

THE MEME doing the rounds on MySpace read: 'On a scale of one to Jimmy Beloved how into 13-year-olds are you?'

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

