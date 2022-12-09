DRINKS REVIEW: Any Given Brew Day a pithy, dry-hopped delight

Most sports metaphors are pretty dumb. Al Pacino famously talked about a game of inches in Any Given Sunday, reflecting on the missed chances of life, while Rocky Balboa had a punch's chance that dwindled over an up and down series of films. Ultimately they work, though, because they're delivered by characters who seem to suffer pain expressing vulnerability.
Victorian brewer Deeds has no such trouble getting the best out of some truly fresh Kiwi hops in this pithy, dry-hopped delight. Named in honour of the unpredictable results of beer's organic processes, it's a lovely example of what happens when you try new things. Boasting 24 grams a litre in the dry-hop, the final product is a showcase for the lighter touch of the experimental NZH-101 and NZH-102 hops. They both deserve catchier names soon. If you're getting up early or staying up late for sport this summer, grab one of these. You'll have kicked a goal before kick-off.
Pavlova. Phar Lap. The list goes on: there are plenty of things Aussies and Kiwis don't see eye to eye on. But why don't we ever talk about how much we have in common? Melbourne's Hop Nation worked with Rhyme and Reason Brewery for a "Trans-Tasman Collaborational" here, which tastes a lot like a juice bomb. The hazy ipa tag so abused in recent years fits this perfectly, and there's no sign of the conflict between Tasmanian Devil and extinct Haast's Eagle in sight. Instead it's a dreamy melody of nectar on and Vic Secret with just enough body to stop it coming with pulp. It's as big as an All Blacks scrum, as dank as a Darwin armpit and as flavourful as the stories after a Tasman Sea fishing voyage. This one is a summer special.
TODAY we feature two easy-on-the-pocket bulk tank carbonated wines to put fizz into the festive season. They are at Dan Murphy's website and stores, and this drink-now rosé sparkler would be good with antipasto. It is blush pink in the glass and has busy medium bubbles and rose petal scents. The front palate displays delicate cherry flavour, the middle palate citrus, sherbet and biscuit characters and slatey acid refreshes at the finish. Charmat sparklers have their bubbles imparted by fermentation in large pressure vessels in contrast to the labour-intensive traditional in-bottle secondary fermentation méthode champenoise. Bulk tank sparkling wine production was first developed in 1895 by Italian Federico Martinetti and was known as metodo martinetti. It was refined and further patented in 1907 by Eugene Charmat, a French Montpellier university wine scientist. Now widely carrying his name, it's also called cuve close in France, method granvas in Spain and autoclave in Italy.
THIS Charmat bubbly is green-tinted straw and has persistent effervescence, orange blossom scents and crisp Granny Smith apple front-palate flavour. The middle palate features white peach, lychee, preserved lemon and brioche elements and a finish of steely acid. It would go well with tapas and cellar for a year. Although now a Sydney suburb, the name Minchinbury has a rich history back to the first land grantee, William Minchin in 1819. From 1860 other owners established vineyards and a winery and, after Minchinbury was bought by Penfolds in 1912, its vines were to extend to 177 hectares, a massive winery operated and its cellars held 1.25 million bottles of wine. It was the first and largest producer of méthode champenoise wines in NSW and the second biggest in Australia. Sadly winemaking ceased there in 1978, then in 1987 the NSW Heritage-listed winery and cellars were burnt down and the site was ultimately swallowed up by Mount Druitt, Eastern Creek, Rooty Hill suburbia.
