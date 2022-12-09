DRINKS REVIEW: Any Given Brew Day a pithy, dry-hopped delight

Pavlova. Phar Lap. The list goes on: there are plenty of things Aussies and Kiwis don't see eye to eye on. But why don't we ever talk about how much we have in common? Melbourne's Hop Nation worked with Rhyme and Reason Brewery for a "Trans-Tasman Collaborational" here, which tastes a lot like a juice bomb. The hazy ipa tag so abused in recent years fits this perfectly, and there's no sign of the conflict between Tasmanian Devil and extinct Haast's Eagle in sight. Instead it's a dreamy melody of nectar on and Vic Secret with just enough body to stop it coming with pulp. It's as big as an All Blacks scrum, as dank as a Darwin armpit and as flavourful as the stories after a Tasman Sea fishing voyage. This one is a summer special.