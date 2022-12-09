Newcastle Herald
CEO David Eland leaves Northern NSW Football after 13 years

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 9 2022 - 7:00pm
CEO David Eland leaves Northern NSW Football after 13 years

David Eland has left Northern NSW Football after more than 13 years as chief executive amid the fallout from Friday night's extraordinary general meeting.

