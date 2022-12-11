A TRIO of Hunter schools will receive funding for infrastructure upgrades.
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said Belair Public School will receive $31,150 for playground upgrades; Heaton Public School will receive $50,000 to improve its creative play space and Mayfield West Demonstration School will receive $50,000 for air conditioning and air ventilation in coming weeks.
The funding is being delivered under the targeted round of the $270 million Schools Upgrade Fund, which is being rolled out to boost school infrastructure for students and combat the impacts of the pandemic.
"This is terrific news for these schools - especially for their students," Ms Claydon said.
"It means better equipment and facilities to help them learn and play in a top-class environment...everyone has had a tough couple of years and this funding is part of our efforts to help them bounce back." S
he encouraged schools to apply for funding under the open grant round, which is valued at $32 million and will be invested in things like new laptops and iPads, classroom upgrades and outdoor learning areas.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
