Man dies after being found unconscious at a Blackalls Park home

A man has died after being found unconscious at a home at Blackalls Park just north of Toronto overnight.
Police and paramedics were called to a home on Faucett Street in the small hours where they reportedly found the man, aged in his 40s, unconscious.
Paramedics made attempts to revive the man as police canvassed the area, however he died at the scene.
A crime scene was established and an investigation commenced into circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.