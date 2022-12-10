Newcastle Herald
News/Court and Crime

Teenager dies in hospital one month after ute crash on Central Coast

Updated December 11 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:42am
File photo

A TEENAGER has died in hospital one month after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Central Coast.

Local News

