A TEENAGER has died in hospital one month after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Central Coast.
About 11.30am on Monday November 7, emergency services were called to South Tacoma Road at Tuggerah, to reports a Holden utility had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 19-year-old man - was treated at the scene by first responders and ambulance paramedics, before being airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital with critical head injuries.
Police from Tuggerah Lakes established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the crash.
Police have now been advised the man died in hospital earlier Saturday.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.