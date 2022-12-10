A TEENAGER has been charged over the alleged sexual assault of a woman outside a Darby Street pub last month.
About 11.50pm on Friday November 25, emergency services were called to a licensed premises in Newcastle, following reports a woman had been sexually assaulted and choked by a man.
Newcastle police set up a crime scene which was forensically examined.
Detectives established Strike Force Molyneaux to further investigate the circumstances of the incident.
Following extensive inquiries by detectives and the Sex Crimes Squad from the State Crime Command, officers executed a search warrant at a house in Merewether Heights on Saturday and arrested a 19-year-old man.
He was taken to Newcastle police station where he was charged with aggravated sexual assault - inflict actual bodily harm and intentionally choke person without consent.
The man was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Sunday.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.