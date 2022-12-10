Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman allegedly sexually assaulted, choked outside Darby Street pub: Merewether Heights man charged

Updated December 11 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo

A TEENAGER has been charged over the alleged sexual assault of a woman outside a Darby Street pub last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.