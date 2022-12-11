Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets sweat on the health of key players Cassidy Davis and Murphy Agnew as they look to move on from 5-1 loss to Melbourne City in round 4 of 2022-23 A-League Women

By Renee Valentine
December 11 2022 - 2:00pm
Jets captain and midfielder Cassidy Davis will be monitored this week after a head knock against Melbourne City on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Newcastle Jets will be sweating on the health of midfielders Cassidy Davis and Murphy Agnew as they look to quickly move on from a 5-1 rout at the hands of a clinical Melbourne City.

