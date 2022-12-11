Newcastle Herald
City of Newcastle announces New Year's Eve 2022 plans, featuring Paul Bennet Airshow

Updated December 11 2022 - 6:06pm, first published 6:00pm
Paul Bennet in a Wolf Pitts Pro. Picture by Tim Geluk

All eyes will be on the sky over Newcastle Harbour on New Year's Eve when daring aerobatics manoeuvres and dazzling fireworks provide an electrifying farewell to 2022.

