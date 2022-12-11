Trainer-driver Brad Elder eyes Inter City Pace at Maitland with Lil Ripper

Louth Park's Brad Elder will look to the Inter City Pace with Lil Ripper after she delivered him a first metropolitan win as a trainer in dramatic style at Menangle on Saturday night.
The Kiwi mare started a $2.60 favourite in the $25,500 Waratah final and Elder pushed forward from gate one before taking a sit behind leader Who's My Mother.
A wall of horses came after Who's My Mother in the straight as Elder waited anxiously for a run to present down the inside. He finally found clear running with 150m to go and Lil Ripper surged to the line to defeat Warraderry by a half-head.
"I didn't have much time left," Elder said of finding a gap. "I was pretty happy with her. I knew that if I got out with enough time, I'd have been winning, because she can really change gears pretty quick.
"I was just waiting up the straight. I thought we're getting a bit desperate now. We need to get out pretty soon.
"But she's one of those horses where it doesn't matter how fast they go, she'll just follow them and still offer you everything she's got when it's time to go."
The four-year-old's effort gave Elder victory with his first city runner. The 24-year-old trainer, already an accomplished driver, was now eyeing his home-track feature, the Inter City Pace, which starts with heats on December 23. The $30,600 final is a week later.
"We might even have a bit of a crack at the Inter City Pace," Elder said.
"The mile and a half won't hurt her and she's still in that grade, so I think we'd be mad not to have a look."
The annual feature, in its 60th edition, is for 55-65 rated pacers. Elder is also trying to get another Kiwi, Sporty Celine, ready for the series after a setback with illness.
On Friday night, Elder drove Nifty Studleigh to an easy victory at Newcastle.
Elder was setting the six-year-old gelding for the Carnival of Cups circuit, where a $10,000 bonus is on offer to the leading points winner.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
